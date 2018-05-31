The ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Movie Is Still ‘Very Much Alive’

There are six new episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt waiting for you to watch (or if you’re like me, re-watch and re-watch and re-watch) on Netflix. Why only six? Kimmy pulled a Mad Men (how fitting) and split the fourth and final season, with the second batch of episodes premiering in 2019. But now co-creator Robert Carlock sees the second part of season four as season five.

“We were never quite sure what the life of the show wanted to be,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “When we split up this fourth season into kind of a fourth and a fifth… one wouldn’t be coming out until 2019, so it just felt like the right time to pull up stakes since we were kind of pushing ourselves into next year.”

As for the “very much alive” Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt movie, which would serve as the show’s series finale, Carlock says that “there are things that I think would be fun to hold off for kind of a big epic finale in feature form.” He believes the potential film would be “probably just for the platform,” and not released in theaters, but “I don’t know if we’ve gotten down to crossing those Ts just yet.”

Titus Andromedon will work with anyone in the movie, except Cate Blanchett.

