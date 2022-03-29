While early 2022 was the time for true-crime series about scammers, spring 2022 will unofficially be known as the season of true crime mini-series focused on small-town murders.

The trailer for FX’s latest mini-series Under The Banner Of Heaven just dropped, featuring Andrew Garfield in what will surely be one of his best roles of the year.

The series will tell the heartbreaking real-life story behind the murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (played by Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in Utah in 1984. Garfield portrays Detective Jeb Pryne as he uncovers the truth behind the gruesome murder. The series is based on the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer. The official synopsis, from FX:

Under the Banner of Heaven is an original limited series inspired by the true crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, which follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her baby daughter in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith.

The seven-episode series will air on FX on Hulu beginning April 28th. The show also stars Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat. Check out the trailer above.