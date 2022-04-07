You might think that Vanessa Hudgens‘ gift is starring in Christmas movies for Netflix, but you would be wrong. Her gift is communicating with the undead spirit world, thank you very much. Hudgens revealed her paranormal abilities to Kelly Clarkson earlier this week, and it sounds like something we’re going to hear a lot more of from Hudgens. Just like she’ll be hearing from the ghosts she talks to.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” Hudgens told Clarkson. “I kind of shut it down for a while [because] the unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.'”

According to Hudgens, she had a paranormal experience when she was eight-years-old and saw one of those duck pull-toys move on its own. Naturally, that freaked her out and she repressed her abilities until recently. Thanks to the aid of a “spirit box,” Hudgens can now be found in graveyards communicating with the dead. Via Us Weekly:

“We found this one tombstone of a spirit that we were told is very playful,” she said. “So, I turn on [the spirit box] and I said, ‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa [and] this is Gigi’ … And then Gigi goes, ‘Sam, can you tell us our names?’ Then we just hear ‘Vanessa’ [static sounds] ‘Gigi.’ I was like, ‘Cool, do you have anything else that you want to tell me?’” While Sam the ghost did not have anything else to add to the conversation, Hudgens noted that you “have to tell spirits to stay” otherwise they can follow you.

So Vanessa Hudgens is going around waking up ghosts, and then telling them, no, they can’t hang out with her? Seems kinda rude. Terrifying, but rude.

(Via Us Weekly)