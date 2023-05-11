Just because someone does something for a long time, it doesn’t make them good at it. For instance, Vanna White has been a co-host on Wheel Of Fortune for over 40 years, but does she know the logistics of buying a vowel in this economy? It sure doesn’t seem like it.

Unfortunately, White was a contestant on the most recent episode of Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune, where she competed against Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. While one might think White would have a home-field advantage nothing can stop those smarty-pants Jeopardy hosts from spelling words!

The host was raising money for St. Judes Children’s Hospital and managed to rack up only $2k while competing. She also didn’t seem to pay attention too much, as she called out letters that had already been used. After learning that maybe she has spent the last four decades misunderstanding the rules, she exclaimed, “I’m terrible at this game!”

Even though she didn’t win (Bialik won the first, while Jennigs took the second) White was proud of herself for doing something out of her comfort zone. Coincidentally, her comfort zone was just a few yards to the right by the puzzle board, where Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie took over co-hosting. Aren’t family businesses great?

White might not be a pro, but maybe Pat Sajak will have his time to shine and take a wheel spin. After all, he frequently gets frustrated when contestants don’t know the rules, so maybe he’ll crack under the pressure too.

