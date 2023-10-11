Who Does Vanna White Think Might Replace Her On ‘Wheel Of Fortune?’

Vanna White just secured her letter-turning job on Wheel of Fortune after an intense series of negotiations, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t eyeing up a successor.

With longtime host Pat Sajak getting ready to retire after this season, White opened up about the changes coming to the classic game show when new host Ryan Seacrest steps in. Most notably, White seemed to be teeing up her own replacement: Maggie Sajak.

The 28-year-old daughter of Wheel‘s outgoing host has already fill-in for White on a few occasions in addition to her role as the show’s social media correspondent. If something should happen, White is confident Maggie can get the job done.

“She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure,” White told E! News:

The 66-year-old also noted that Pat’s signature charm has certainly “rubbed off” on Maggie, who turned letters on the puzzle board earlier this year when Vanna was a contestant on an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good,” Vanna raved of Maggie. “I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

As for working with Seacrest, White is prepared for the change ahead, but fully admits it will be “really hard” after working with Sajak for 41 years. Fortunately, White already has a good feeling about Seacrest.

“He is a kind man. He is professional. He’s good at what he does. He likes to have fun,” White shared. “He even said to me, ‘I’m not trying to replace Pat by any means. I just want to go in and do a good job. So, that’s what he’s going to do and I think he’s going to be just fine.”

