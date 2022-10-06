Did I hear someone someone say they weren’t excited for Sam Richardson as the voice of Shaggy? Because it wasn’t me.

Velma hails from executive producer Mindy Kaling, who will voice the lead character in the adult animated series. It was also announced today that Richardson (Detroiters), Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), and Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat) will voice Shaggy, Fred, and Daphne, respectively.

Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, and Constance Wu will star with Kaling in the adult animated series, which traces the origin story of Velma Dinkley (voiced by Kaling), the underappreciated brains of Mystery Inc. The four appeared onstage together Thursday at New York Comic Con.

But that’s not at all. The cast of Velma (which should not be confused with the other Scooby-Doo-related project on HBO Max that is making the worst people in the world all riled up for making “LESBIAN VELMA FINALLY CANON,” something that everyone has known for, oh, 40 years) also includes Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Russell Peters, Melissa Fumero, Stephen Root, Gary Cole, Ken Leung, Cherry Jones, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Fortune Feimster, Yvonne Orji, Sarayu Blue, Nicole Byer, Ming-Na Wen, Shay Mitchell, Debby Ryan, Kulap Vilaysak, and living legend Frank Welker, the original voice of Fred. Hopefully he approves of Howerton as the new Fred, because otherwise…

(Via the Hollywood Reporter)