Shortly after HBO Max announced Mindy Kaling’s Velma series, we heard that this was an adult take, and the above trailer gives a further look at what that means. Granted, “murder” is nothing new when it comes to matters involving the Scooby Doo gang, but there is some twerking. Perhaps “grown up” would be a better way to phrase this series? We will find out more soon, given that the show premieres on January 12, but it’s worth noting that the Velma project that canonizes Velma’s sexuality (and makes Linda Cardellini happy) is an altogether different project and involves an HBO Max film that debuted in October 2022.

In Mindy Kaling’s series, she voices Velma, who is South Asian, and there’s not much Scooby in the cards for this show. The protagonist does, however, have an evidence board that would make Charlie Day proud, and Constance Wu picks up the role of Daphne. Sam Richardson steps in as Shaggy, and Glenn Howerton takes on the typically dense role of Fred. From the synopsis:

VELMA is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.

Expect to also hear the voices of “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jane Lynch, Wanda Sykes, Melissa Fumero, Fortune Feamster, Debby Ryan, and more.

Velma premieres on January 12, and the first season will continue through February 9.