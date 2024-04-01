Does A Season 2 Of ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’ Make Sense?

(Spoilers for The Ones Who Live will obviously be found below….)

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live brought this universe’s greatest love story (sorry, Glenn and Maggie) to a season finale over the weekend. From there, AMC’s zombie-involved focus — at least from the previews shown during the subsequent Parish broadcast — appears to currently be on teasing Daryl Dixon Season 2: The Book Of Carol. Will there, however, be any more of the spin off with Michonne and Rick Grimes?

Surely, viewers would not be disappointed to see these two moaning once more in a second season of The Ones Who Live, but that could present bigger downsides than benefits because (as many devotees recognized on Twitter) this season ended in a way that gives Rick and Michonne the happiest ending possible, and a moderately realistic one at that. Michonne brought Rick home, and they embraced Judith and R.J, who was wearing apparently wearing Rick’s old hat, as previously worn by both Carl and Judith.

Why potentially nix that beautiful ending with a second season, in which tragedy could (and surely will) strike again? Exactly. This season finale delivered the catharsis that viewers wanted to see, and as of now, no followup season has been confirmed. However, here are suggestions that Rick and Michonne will appear elsewhere, possibly in a crossover series, which sounds like a fine compromise.

Let’s go back to the “will it happen?” question with what’s been said so far…

Speaking to Television Critics Association last winter, Scott Gimple and Danai Gurira were understandably staying mum on the subject. More recently to Entertainment Weekly, Gimple declared that the story is “definitely going to go somewhere… But it might just be in my brain. It might just be my fan fiction.”

Whereas Lincoln then suggested that a crossover could be in the works:

“Never say never. There are other very important characters in the universe that are still wandering around and alive that I think it might be quite exciting to have them breathe the same air and see how long they survive together.”

In other words, keep your eyes open for confirmation of Crossover City.