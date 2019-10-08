‘Breaking Bad’ Creator Vince Gilligan Has Finally Confirmed Walter White’s Fate

“Never count someone dead unless you have the body in front of you.”

It’s an important rule to remember, and even then there are exceptions. Look at the Breaking Bad series finale. Walter White is bleeding out on the lab floor, a slight smile on his face, while the cops surround him. He dead, and yet… there are multiple theories that “Heisenberg” is still alive, and even Bryan Cranston didn’t give a straight answer about his character’s fate. “Maybe Walter White did get away with it,” he told Conan O’Brien. “Was there a coroner’s report? No. Was there a listing in the obituaries? No.”

Vince Gilligan is here shut down that noise.

While appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie director confirmed once and for all that Walter White is dead. “Yeah, I’m gonna give you that one, Rich, because I love you so much,” he said. “Yes, Walter White is dead. Yes.” So, there you go: Walt is drinking Schraderbräu with Hank in Heaven, or more likely, eating fried chicken with Gus in Hell.

But that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Walt. Gilligan was, naturally, asked whether Cranston appears in the movie, possibly via flashback. This is how he responded.

Make of that what you will. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie debuts on Netflix on October 11, but make sure to watch “Fly” before then.