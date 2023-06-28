After Zack Snyder devotees successfully lobbied HBO Max for a Justice League redo, fandoms certainly have felt emboldened to ask for the same (and more). Such was the case when Netflix — which has infamously resurrected series like Lucifer and Manifest — decided to cancel Warrior Nun after two seasons. The show was a pleasant enough endeavor, and I appreciated that the first season was not only more than warrior-ing and nunn-ing but included a more complex-than-usual spin on the coming-of-age theme.

The show generated an enthused fandom, although it apparently wasn’t a big enough hit for Netflix, which has been tightening its wallet in recent years. This can break viewers’ hearts, which I understand because I’m that person who couldn’t resist bugging Darren Star about the cliffhanger ending of Models Inc. while the poor guy only expected to discuss Emily In Paris.

Still, those Warrior Nun fans were even more devoted, also tweeting at critics who reviewed the first season but not the show’s second outing. They also, for some reason, asked Kelly Clarkson to help save the adaptation of Ben Dunn’s manga-style Warrior Nun Areala comic.

Now, something has happened, although the details aren’t crystal clear. Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry teased good news on Twitter, where he revealed that “because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts,” Warrior Nun “will return,” although he didn’t say where it’s happening.

Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved ❤️🎬 pic.twitter.com/yuTbRR2L3q — Simon Barry – legacy blue check (@SimonDavisBarry) June 28, 2023

So, is this happening on Netflix or another streaming service? Barry did not elaborate, but nonetheless, the fandom is pumped. Congrats to them.

