Was Jango Fett A Mandalorian?

We all know Boba Fett as the big bad bounty hunter, but what about the guy with the cooler name, known as Jango Fett?

Both Boba and Jango are powerful bounty hunters, which can be attributed to the fact that Boba is actually a genetic clone of Jango. Jango raised the little guy as his own, teaching him the ways of the Mandolorians, before his tragic death.

Before the events in The Mandalorian, fans often speculated that Jango wasn’t actually a Mandalorian, and instead somehow was given (or stole) the iconic mando armor while out on one of his missions. However, in season two it was revealed that Jango was taken in and raised by Mandalorians as a young child, giving him a similar origin story as his own son.

It was then revealed that Jango fought for the Mandalorians in the Mandalorian Civil War, which is how he earned the infamous armor, which was then passed down to his clone/son Boba after his death.

In both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, part of the reason Boba’s journey to get his armor back is so important is due to the sentimental attachment he has to the armor. This is one of the many reasons why you never take off the helmet!

(Via MovieWeb)