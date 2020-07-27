Call Me By Your Name (2017) will eventually see a sequel (also starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer), but before that happens, director Luca Guadagnino has a new HBO limited series that’s coming this fall. From the looks of this trailer, this show will likely do what the movie did (illuminate the value of human connection in another Italian-set romance) during a time when audiences need it most. We can also use another life-affirming story from Guadagnino, so let’s hope that’s the case here.

With the teaser announcement, HBO also revealed Kid Cudi’s role, that of a father to Jordan Kristine Seamón’s Caitlin, who appears to be an anchoring presence for U.S. Army brats on a Veneto base. The series stars Jack Dylan Grazer as the introverted Fraser, who transplants to the base with his two mothers (played by Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga). The teaser reveals numerous beach shots and suggestions of complicated dynamics between the characters, and Francesca Scorsese will portray “an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl,” according to HBO. From the synopsis:

A story about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.

We Are Who We Are — which also stars Spence Moore II, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi — will debut on HBO on September 14 (and also stream on HBO Max).