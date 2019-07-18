Getty Image

It appears that Kid Cudi is devoting a good chunk of his time nowadays to expanding his IMDb page. He’s apparently going to have a big role in the upcoming Bill And Ted movie, and now it’s been announced that he’s involved in another project. Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino is making a new HBO series called We Are Who We Are, and Cudi is one of the show’s stars.

Chloe Sevigny and Alice Braga are Cudi’s co-stars in the eight-episode limited series, which is a coming-of-age story about a pair of American teenagers in Italy. HBO announced the show with a new Instagram account that features photos of the cast.

Cudi, of course, has a fleshed out acting career already. He has prior experience at HBO thanks to the short-lived series How To Make It In America. He also starred alongside Scott Aukerman in one season of Comedy Bang! Bang!, and he’s set to appear in the upcoming season on Westworld.

He’s surely also thrilled to be working with Guadagnino, since he was enamored by Timothée Chalamet’s performance in Call Me By Your Name. Last year, Cudi was asked on Twitter who his favorite artist was, and he responded by tagging Chalamet, which had the actor over the moon. They apparently hit it off, as Cudi spent his birthday this year with Chalamet (and Pete Davidson and Kanye West).