When Wednesday was first announced, there was a huge helping of speculation over the idea of basing an entire show on a character from The Addams Family franchise that hasn’t been relevant for a long time. However, thanks to the star power of Jenna Ortega and the series’ strong young adult vibes, Wednesday became a smash hit for Netflix. Set at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for supernatural youngsters, Wednesday follows its titular character as she navigates grisly murders, bigoted locals, and power-mad classmates. Wednesday also has to grapple with the intricacies of teen life, which isn’t always the easiest thanks to her lone wolf, gothic vibes and her seemingly stoic persona. Here are the latest details for Wednesday Season 2:

Plot Not much is known about the plot of Wednesday Season 2, but the series will undoubtedly see the character continue to explore the dark mysteries of Nevermore Academy and possibly learn some hard truths about her own family. Ortega has teased that the new season will be “darker” and lean more into the “horror aspects.” The monster in the first season was pretty freaking terrifying, so it’ll be interesting to see how wild Season 2 gets. Oh, and apparently, there will be “more torture.” Netflix has been very big about mentioning torture as you can see below: More torture is coming. Lucky you. pic.twitter.com/t11LptFk7e — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) January 6, 2023 Cast According to Netflix, Jenna Ortega, Emma Meyers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan are the only confirmed cast members for Wednesday Season 2. (We won’t spoil anything, but the characters who died in Season 1 clearly won’t be back.) There’s a strong likelihood that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman will reprise their roles as Morticia and Gomez Addams, respectively. Also, look for Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester to show up if he’s not too busy with his just announced spinoff.