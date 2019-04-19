Amazon

Bosch (Friday, Amazon Prime) — Season five of the Titus Welliver-starring series is still hanging tough with a new search for the truth on unexpected fronts. That would include a resurrected old case and a Hollywood pharmacy murder that brings an opioid pill mill to life, which leads the no-nonsense detective on a hunt for the murderers.

Ramy (Friday, Hulu) — Ramy Youssef stars in this self-titled comedy series that takes viewers into the world of a Muslim-American family living in New Jersey. Real-world issues get a humorous treatment with young adult dating life taking center stage along with political and spiritual roller coasters along the way.

Homecoming (Friday, Netflix documentary film) — Beyonce’s “Beychella” turn at Coachella gets intimate on the backstage front. Beyond the obligatory performances within this documentary, fans will adore a glimpse of Beyonce’s private life, including fitness and pregnancy struggles prior to the performance.

Grass Is Greener (Friday, Netflix documentary film) — In celebration of 4/20, this documentary from Fab 5 Freddie digs into the war on marijuana’s racially-biased history. Snoop Dogg makes an apperance to spread his perspective, as do Killer Mike, Damian Marley and Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Sen Dog.

No Good Nick (Friday, Netflix series) — Melissa Joan Hart and Sean Aston star as a couple who foster a teenager who might be a con artist. The show also brings laugh tracks to the streaming platform, which might be disorienting.

Brené Brown: The Call To Courage (Friday, Netflix original special) — Famed TED talk breakout researcher Brené Brown brings her shame analysis to the streaming giant after attracting over 38 million views on YouTube.

Someone Great (Friday, Netflix movie) — This romcom starring Gina Rodriguez follows a young woman’s last days in NYC before heading out to the West Coast for work. Along the way, she loses her 10-year-old boyfriend and goes on a party binge, which sounds messy, at the very least.

