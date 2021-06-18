Dave (Sunday, FX 10:00 & 10:30pm) — One of the most absurd shows on TV is back (for Season 2), and rapper and comedian Dave Burd, a.k.a. Lil Dicky (based upon his own life), has got an anteater in tow. Let’s hope the taco truck is just fine, but of course, expect Dave to keep shooting for rap superstardom while recording his debut album. He might have to give up everything that’s truly important to him (love, friendship, his sense of self) up in the process. Last season brought Justin Bieber in as a guest star, so let’s see if the show can up the ante. This week, Dave makes a video that’s designed for global success, but an implosion might be imminent, which would spark an international incident. He’s also highly distracted from his creative process.

Kevin Can Go F**k Himself (Sunday, AMC 9:00pm) — The title alone will reel people into sampling this series, at the very least, and also the fact that it rips apart a certain sitcom starring Kevin James and Leah Remini. Really, though, this show parodies all of those comedies with schlubby, burp-happy husbands and their often stunningly gorgeous wives who put up too many shenanigans. Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek) stars as a woman who realizes that she wasted a decade on being the perfect housewife in an awful marriage, and, well, she decides to get out of it by attempting to murder her husband. You definitely won’t be bored by this one.

Rick and Morty: Season 5 premiere (Adult Swim, 11:00pm) — The Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland-led project returns at long last (although the wait between seasons is growing shorter) with the show’s customary (and excessive) sci-fi strangeness as the title characters continue their intergalactic escapades. This season will bring some mech-parody elements and a Voltron-esque theme, and some “horny ocean man” appears to be involved while the genres will bend everywhere again. Don’t worry, the show’s habit of plentiful puns hasn’t dissipated one bit, and the episode titles indicate that there’s gonna be some dragging of the self-serious “mulitiverse” concept that’s so damn popular in comic-book worlds these days. Oh boy.

And back to the scheduled programming here:

Betty: (Friday, HBO 11:00pm) — Director Crystal Moselle managed to gather the Skate Kitchen crew back up for a second season and film on the streets of New York City. The main players are all back — Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, Ajani Russell as Indigo, Dede Lovelace as Janay, Moonbear as Honeybear, and Nina Moran as Kirt — and they’re still making the act of soaring through the streets look like the coolest thing on Earth.

The Chi (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — A gala’s afoot, someone goes into labor, and Jemma’s about to give up on her relationship while Trig and Shaad are not getting along well.

Black Monday (Sunday, Showtime 10:00 p.m.) — Mo and Dawn are at odds over the musical future of Nomi.

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Sunday, Showtime 10:30 p.m.) — Kevin’s run-in with Drew starts to tweak their relationship. while Zayna’s dealing with dance-team fallout, and Dan’s gunning for a head-coach gig.

Desus & Mero (Sunday, Showtime 11:00 p.m.) — The duo’s back with more illustrious guests.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (Sunday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — Please let John Oliver tackle Ted Cruz and take more swings at Tucker Carlson.

Here are some more fresh streaming picks:

Luca (Pixar film on Disney+) — The film’s promotional material, not to mention the setup, reminded a lot of people Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age romantic drama, Call Me By Your Name. Make no mistake, though, this is a family movie with lots of The Little Mermaid flavor, too. Essentially, the story’s about two sea monsters who transform into young humans and set foot on land, where they enjoy an unforgettable summer that includes gelato, pasta, and scooter rides, all while hoping the fun will never stop.