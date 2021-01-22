Euphoria: Second Special Episode (Friday, HBO Max 9:00 p.m., Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — This installment is called “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” so, yes, that’s cryptic. We do know that this episode will be a mirror reflections for what happened after Rue was left standing alone at a train station by Jules after the two scrapped their joint getaway plan. This led to some sad Zendaya diner action by the former, and the second episode (directed by creator Sam Levinson) will inform the audience of what went down on Jules’ end. Hunter Schafer, who portrays Jules, also co-wrote this one.
WandaVision (Disney+ series premiere) — The Marvel Cinematic Universe has launched into Phase Four, nerds. This week, it sure looks like Age Of Ultron is coming back to haunt Wanda Maximoff with all sorts of tragedy and history, along with HYDRA and SWORD happenings, and Kathryn Hahn just might steal the joint out from the rest of the super-talented cast. This week also includes Brady Bunch references, and people are hoping for a family reunion after watching the latest madness on this wild show.
Flack: Season 1 (PopTV series moving to Amazon Prime) — Flack came out two years ago on Pop TV, presumably as a limited series, but all that has changed now. Amazon picked up the Anna Paquin-starring show for an unexpected second season, which will arrive later this year. If you are in need of some guilty-pleasure escapism, consider giving this series a whirl. It’s voyeuristic and at times thrilling to watch. Flack also feels like an amalgamation of many shows and movies you’ve seen before, including The Devil Wears Prada, Scandal, and Sex and the City.
Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix series) — Based upon the Italian cartoon Winx Club (by Iginio Straffi), this live-action reimagining serves as a coming-of-age tale set in the Otherworld, at a magical boarding school. It’s essentially a journey for five young fairies at the Alfea school, and those with human parents don’t even know that this school doesn’t exist in the “real” world. Expect a lot of teenage drama as the young women hone their powers while dealing with all the usual stuff, like love, rivalries, and monsters.
The Sister: Season 1 (Hulu series) — ITV commissioned this series with Hulu, and it’s already a hit in the U.K. The show’s based upon Burial, a best selling novel by Neil Cross (Luther) and involves a family’s life being rocked into oblivion when a presence from the past literally shows up on the porch with some unwelcome and shocking news. This development, of course, transforms into catastrophic decisions and long-lasting effects that aren’t so desirable.
Pixar Popcorn (Disney+ short series) — There’s a good chance that your favorite characters will surface in some of these shorts that cover everything from Toy Story to Soul. Voice work will be coming your way from Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, Ellen DeGeneres, Craig T. Nelson, and more. Surely, you can guess their roles?
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 (Netflix series) — Mankind will never learn to stop f*cking with dinosaurs in this franchise. The kids are dodging dinosaurs who are alternately doing their best Zoolander faces and trying to gobble up humans in their path, and it’s a disaster. Somehow, the kids realize that they’re not all by their lonesome, too. This series takes place at the same time as the first Jurassic World flick, so let’s hope that the “sinister” thing isn’t a pair of Bryce Dallas Howard’s old high heels.
The White Tiger (Netflix film) — Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as passengers for a young hero jockey who becomes a driver, Balram Halwai (Adarsh Gourav). He narrates this purportedly epic story about his darkly humorous rise from rags to riches in modern India. He’s cunning and ambitious and doesn’t want to sit in his socially acceptable box, and his journey takes an unconventional and somewhat rogue turn, which leads him to become a different type of master than, again, also socially acceptable. The film’s based upon the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name.
Derek Delgaudio’s In & Of Itself (Hulu film special) — The illusionist takes his one-man stage show into movie format after filming live in an intimate New York City venue. As one might expect, Delgaudio explores illusions but also the theme of identity.
Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:
Supermarket Sweep (Sunday, ABC 8:00 p.m.) — Leslie Jones and every bit of her enthusiasm will host contestants in this revival of the grocery-shopping game show.
Batwoman (Sunday, CW 8:00 p.m.) — Kate Kane’s Batsuit is still hanging out with Ryan Wilder giving it a whirl. Ryan then realizes that the swirling chaos in Gotham can be abated by something relating to the symbol on the suit. This leads Ryan to become a confident caped crusader in her own right.
Charmed (Sunday, CW 9:00 p.m.) — Season 3 begins with the Charmed Ones working hard to defend themselves while The Faction closes in. Harry and Macy are attempting to figure out their relationship, and yeah, this series is still kicking around all sorts of magical drama.
American Gods (Sunday, Starz 8:00 p.m.) — Shadow has a dream about Bilquis while the rest search for the missing girl. Meanwhile, Wednesday discovers where his old love, Demeter (the Greek goddess) has been hanging out all this time.
A Discovery of Witches (Sunday, AMC 6:50 p.m. and 8:00 p.m) — Two episodes as follows: (1) Diana is brutally tortured by Satu, and Matthew attempts a daring rescue mission; (2) Diana learns more about her childhood and magic, and she grows devastated by learning the truth about how she’s lived her life thus far.
Shameless (Sunday, Showtime 9:00 p.m.) — This “Hall Of Shame” episode (one of several) breaks from the current season to dig into how Debbie, Carl, and Liam grew up so fast. Also, Liam loses his quarantine girlfriend because he’s a Gallagher, which prompts Carl and Debbie to spring into action to give Liam a hand.
In case you missed these recent picks:
One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime film) — Regina King directs this fictional account of a historic night, in which Cassius Clay, soon to be known as Muhammad Ali, celebrated a major boxing upset with three friends, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown. More than forty years later, the conversations that take place in this film continue to resonate, along with providing a chance to reflect upon the cultural upheaval taking place during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s
The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu film) — A high-school senior must face up to the fact that his upcoming brain surgery will leave him deaf, and given that he adores music, he sets upon grabbing onto his own fate by recording the ultimate bucket-playlist. And then he takes a wild road trip alongside a struggling musician while they both experience transformative revelations.