Game Of Thrones (Sunday, HBO 9:00 p.m.) — The Battle of Winterfell’s aftermath may not last as long as the fight itself, but grieving and cleanup must happen. Preview photos also show the action looking toward King’s Landing. Once again, we’ve made more predictions on how what might happen next, and it’s worth exploring whether the Golden Company might be the secret ingredient to how the last war goes down.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (Friday, Netflix film) — Even though Netflix begged viewers to stop lusting over Ted Bundy after airing its documentary series, the streaming giant still scooped up this film where Zac Efron plays the convicted serial killer. Director Joe Berlinger told us why Efron was ideal for the role that depicts the murderer as a handsome heartthrob. This will probably receive about 4 billion views over the weekend.

Dead To Me (Friday, Netflix series) — Christina Applegate makes her TV return in a dramedy about a grieving widow with an optimistic best friend played by Linda Cardellini. There’s a murder mystery involved after the two bond in a grief group, so this sounds like quite a mix in tones.

Tuca & Bertie (Friday, Netflix series) — The team that brought you BoJack Horseman is here with animated comedy series about two 30-year-old bird women who happen to be neighbors. Voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, this one’s definitely not one for the kids.

SNL (Saturday, NBC 11:29 p.m.) — The potentially creepy return of Adam Sandler shall be aided by musical guest Shawn Mendes.

