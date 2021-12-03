Pen15: Season 2, Part 2 — (Hulu series) Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle continue to play pre-teens as 30-something actresses, and expect even more cringeworthy vibes along with more unmistakably heartwarming moments. Relationships, both good and bad, rear their heads and test this show’s central friendship. Underneath it all, though, this show remains unyieldingly funny and more than a litte bit dark when it comes to what that dog’s doing in the wrap-up’s trailer. Harlem (Amazon Prime series) — The world shall never see too many comedy shows revolving around a group of friends who are navigating personal lives and making utter messes of themselves. This one’s got combo of Living Single and Sex and the City vibes going on with a contemporary spin, all going down in “the mecca of Black culture in America,” as Amazon points out. It’s not a great idea to go out and enjoy a social life right now, so if you’re looking for some vicarious living, have at it here. Here’s some regularly scheduled programming: How To With John Wilson (Friday, HBO 10:00pm) — The “anxious New Yorker” (as he refers to himself) and documentary filmmaker returns for more slice-of-life, refreshingly funny accounts of existing in the Big Apple. This season promises some unexpected moments with unyielding honesty at every turn. Don’t worry, you’re in good hands. A Clusterfunke Christmas (Saturday, Comedy Central 7:00pm) — Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Vella Lovell, and Cheyenne Jackson star in this movie about a hotel executive who buys a family-run inn in northern Maine to forget all of her troubles. However, her city ways clash with the small-town, holiday-spirit vibe going on. Succession (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — Shiv’s dancing trauma carries over with Roman feeling suspicious about mom’s new boyfriend, and Gerri is distracted by a wedding. Fear The Walking Dead (Sunday, CBS 9:00pm) — Is a safe home even possible at this point? Alicia’s going to do her damndest to make it happen. Dexter (Sunday, Showtime 9:00pm) — The new season is a bloody good time, and this week, Dexter’s Dark Passenger comes out while hoping to protect Harrison from drugs. Also, that podcaster sure seems like trouble!

Hightown (Starz 9:00pm) — Ray’s prepping for a case, Alan has a terrible dinner, and it’s the point of no return for Frankie and Renee. The Walking Dead: The World Beyond (Sunday, AMC 10:00pm) — Can the group possibly save the future? There are too many living and dead enemies afoot. Yellowjackets (Sunday, Showtime 10:00) — Playing with guns is never a great idea, but these ladies are doing it anyway with potentially disastrous results. Natalie becomes obsessed with broken men. Insecure (Sunday, HBO 10:00pm) — Issa Dee and Molly face off with the future. Curb Your Enthusiasm (Sunday, HBO 10:30pm) — Larry David’s made a friend in a councilwoman before Election Day happens, and it’s conflict time between actor and prop master. Here are some more streaming picks: Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues (Apple TV+ special) — Mariah’s the undisputed Queen of Christmas, and she’s here with more magic that might possibly make you enjoy the holiday season. Just surrender already. Hawkeye: Season 1 (Disney+ series) — Likewise, the MCU is in holiday mood for this series, which begins to pass the arrow from Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton to Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop, and Steinfeld is freaking fantastic while Hawkeye only wants a damn break from this hero stuff. This week follows up on that Echo reveal from that cliffhanger.