Social distancing continues this weekend amid the global pandemic, and several new TV seasons are here for the binging. If nothing here suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Vast Of Night (Amazon Prime movie, Friday) — Our own Josh Kurp loved this movie, calling it a “fun, genre-heavy, impressively acted, darkly-but-beautifully lit throwback that starts slow, but once you realize what going on, things begins to click like an old-fashioned remote control.” The story takes place in 1950s New Mexico, where two young people observe (and investigate) a mysterious frequency that descends upon their community. It’s a tense and entirely watchable movie, great for kicking off your weekend.

Space Force (Netflix series, Friday) — The Office duo Steve Carell and Greg Daniels reteam for another workplace comedy that bounces off the real-life birth of the sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Services. The huge cast — including John Malkovich (!), Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, Patrick Warburton, and Noah Emmerich — doesn’t find the spectacular material that it deserves here, but the show has some fine moments. Overall, the show works best when it’s not attempting to recapture the spirit of its predecessor.

Ramy: Season 2 (Hulu series, Friday) — Ramy, the critically acclaimed Muslim-American comedy series from Hulu (produced by A24), is back with “Hot Sheikh” Mahershala Ali, who joins the cast to give spiritual guidance to the title character. Naturally, we should also expect Ramy’s love life to rear its head again, given that the show often embraces horniness, all while Ramy attempts to find a manageable balance between his status as a 28-year-old millennial man and the tenets of his religion.

Defending Jacob (Apple TV episode, Friday) — The season finale for the Chris Evans-led series is here to tie a bow on proceedings, as the Barber family struggles to find a happy ending to their ordeal. A few more twists still remain, so tune in.

Here’s the rest of this weekend’s notable programming:

Friday Night In with The Morgans (Friday, AMC 10:00 p.m.) — Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are back, hopefully with more insight into The Walking Dead.

Betty (Friday, HBO 11:00 p.m.) — This week, Kirt is turning to “alternative medicine,” if you know what I’m saying, as Skate Kitchen director Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack) brings back her O.G. crew for this funny and freewheeling series.