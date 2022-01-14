Yellowjackets (Sunday, Showtime 10:00pm) — Following Doomcoming, there’s plenty of fallout in the wilderness. In the present, though, it’s 25-year class-reunion time with the group digging deep with one last attempt to vanquish trauma. However, they’re dealing with both false alibis and damning evidence in the process. This piece of slow-burn splatter art has been captivating the masses with plenty of mystery and just enough supernatural spookiness to make the story work. If you haven’t caught up yet — and the cast, including Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress and Melanie Lynskey, is phenomenal — there’s still time to really start theorizing before this finale.
The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ film) — Joel Coen adapts the Shakespearean work in a way that’s never been bolder. Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star with all of the murder, ambition, wrath, and madness that one would expect from this story, and expect a stripped-down take on what matters most to communicate this quintessential power-struggle tale.
Here’s some regularly scheduled programming:
Saturday Night Live (Saturday, NBC 10:29pm) — Host Ariana Debose and musical guest Roddy Ricch.
Euphoria (Sunday, HBO 9:00pm) — The sad pancakes are all gone, and Rue and Jules have touched base again. This season will get dark again after Rue’s relapsed and may have descended into the drug trade.
The Righteous Gemstones (Sunday, HBO 10:00pm) — The godawful God Squad’s becoming a bigger problem for Kelvin while Eli’s revealing a difficult reality and the Gemstone siblings are working to uncover their dad’s not-a-great-look past.
Somebody Somewhere (Sunday, HBO 10:35pm) — After a woman loses her older sister to death, she’s fighting with her other sister but finds an unexpected connection with a colleague.
Here are some more streaming picks:
After Life: Season 3 (Netflix series) — Ricky Gervais returns as Tony, the widower who decided to not commit suicide out of impression but, instead, to take his angst out in the world. He fancies this attitude to be a Super Power, all while everyone around him grows concerned. This final season sees Tony still struggling with enormous grief but realizing that he actually enjoys making people feel good. It’s both an end and a beginning to this story, and here’s to the celebration of hope.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (Amazon Prime movie) — Selena Gomez returns to her voice role with a chapter that follows Van Helsing’s new invention that turns monsters into humans and vice versa. As a result, there’s utter chaos and a frantic race against time before those transformations turn into undoable afflictions.
Use of Force: The Policing of Black America (Peacock documentary) — Public Enemy’s Chuck D narrates this film that examines how Black men and women all-too-commonly experience police brutality. The truth isn’t pretty, and we’ll see an examination of how victims’ names rise front and center into the headlines and social media.
Sex Appeal (Hulu movie) — A perfectionist and her long-distance boyfriend want to move to the next level, which turns into perfectionist wanting to become a sex expert, and she turns to a good friend to test her skills. In the end, she realizes that head and heart are key to relationships with mechanics not being nearly as important to sex and love than feelings.
1883: Season 1 (Paramount+ series) — This Yellowstone prequel follows up on Taylor Sheridan’s runaway sensation series. This series, however, stars Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Billy Bob Thornton. The story goes back to the travels of the O.G. Dutton family moving through the wild west on the way to Montana.
Cheer: Season 2 (Netflix series) — The Emmy-winning drama of the cheerleading world returns with Navarro Cheer looking to defend their champion status against rivals against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. Essentially, two charismatic coaches (one from Trinity Valley) are pitted against each other, and their teams will do anything it takes to be real contenders.
The Journalist: Season 1 (Netflix series) — This adaptation of the 2019 Japan Academy Awards-winning movie similarly confronts Japanese scandals and political crimes in a controversial-yet-acclaimed way. The story follows a reporter, Anna Matsuda, who’s a “maverick” and keen to expose injustices within society.
And Just Like That… (Sunday, HBO 8:30pm) — Carrie is still reeling from Big’s death and the mess (including that Peloton) that he left behind. Meanwhile, Charlotte is still desperate to impress, and Miranda’s personal life is a total wreck (Che Diaz!). That pee-filled episode was absolutely horrible, and let’s hope that Carrie’s return to heels continues unabated.