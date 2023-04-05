What Day Does ‘Snowfall’ Come On?

Snowfall will come to a close with its sixth and final season this year. For the past six years, we’ve watched the show grow into a fan-favorite as fans tuned in on a weekly basis to the dramatized take on Los Angeles’ crack epidemic in the 1980s. Through the shows’ characters like Franklin, Leon, Jerome, Teddy, Louie, and others, Snowfall has granted a view of both the contributors and victims of the crack epidemic. With the final season of Snowfall, however, it appears that these contributors will also fall victim to the powers that be.

When Does Snowfall Season 6, Episode 8 Come Out?

The latest episode of Snowfall, episode eight titled “Balled Of The Bear,” will air on Wednesday, April 5, at 10 pm EST/PST on FX. The episode will then be available the following day on Hulu at 3 pm EST/12 am PST. A (very brief) official synopsis of the episode can be found below:

Franklin and Gustavo set a plan in motion.

The latest episode airs after early reports of a Snowfall spin-off were revealed. According to Deadline, the spin-off with star Gail Bean (who currently plays Wanda) and be focused on the Los Angeles rap industry that took the nation by storm in the 1990s.

