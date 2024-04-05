After 24 years on HBO, Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally coming to an end. For real this time. Creator and comedian Larry David has made good on his repeated promises/threats to end the show, which will drop its series finale this week as season 12 comes to a close.

Of course, the big question is will David deliver a closer on par with the infamous Seinfeld finale. The ending to the hit NBC sitcom rankled fans by ending with the show’s characters going to jail for being the awful, self-absorbed people they’ve been throughout the show’s entire run.

Hilariously, David’s character on Curb is currently working his way through the court system, and fans have been picking up on clues that David could be working towards an epic troll by repeating the Seinfeld ending that everyone hated. We’re talking about a guy who attacked Elmo on live TV, so anything is possible.

As for when you can watch series finale, we got you covered.