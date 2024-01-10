What Time Does ‘Ted’ Season 1 Come Out On Peacock?

Remember Ted? The talking, cussing teddy bear comedy was Seth MacFarlane’s attempt some 12 years back to break into the movies. It worked, too, although follow-up attempts, including the Ted sequel, failed to live up to its success, sending him skulking back to the small screen. Now Ted himself is about to belatedly join him there, too, with a new series that operates as a prequel (sort of, more on that in a sec). But when is it supposed to land?

The answer is: very soon indeed. All eight episodes of Ted, as it’s of course called, are due on Peacock on January 11, a mere two days off as of this writing. What time will it be available? Peacock tends to drop their new shows around 8am day of release.

As we said, Ted is only a sort-of prequel, set between the opening stretch of the first film, which showed a young boy named John Bennett wishing sentience upon his teddy bear, and the main events of the film, which show John as an adult, played by Mark Wahlberg. The show is set in 1993, when John is still relatively young and played by Max Burholder. MacFarlane reprises his role as the voice of Ted, sounding once more pretty much just like Family Guy’s Griffin.

Though the first Ted, at least, is one of Wahlberg’s biggest hits, it’s also one of the films of which he’s most ashamed (alongside Boogie Nights). Back in 2015, he even asked then-Pope Francis to forgive him for doing such a lewd motion picture. Marky Mark is not returning.

