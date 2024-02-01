Donald Glover and Maya Erskine currently star in Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith retool TV series, which is a vast improvement on the Brangelina movie of yesteryear. The new show also has plenty of spy-drama action but skillfully peppers in irresistible guest stars for a mission-of-the-week-type format while also balancing how these two attractive spies end up in an arranged marriage and start falling for each other.
Ultimately, this series also turns the movie’s idea of romance on its head, and Donald Glover is subverting expectations again, although this series is a breezy watch and not overly cerebral. The guest stars — including Paul Dano, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, and Sarah Paulson — are a blast as well, and there’s a superb fart scene that will hopefully launch some conversations about that inevitable time in every close relationship.
What Time Will ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 1 Be On Prime Video?
The series was announced to premiere on Friday, February 2. However, episodes will likely start streaming on the evening of Thursday, February 1, at around 7:00pm EST. All eight episodes are expected to surface by Friday, so the binging will be good for some pre-Valentine’s Day angst-romance. Also, expect fart chat to happen around February 3 when the wine kicks in for people. Good times.