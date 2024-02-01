What Time Will ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 1 Be On Prime Video?

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine currently star in Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith retool TV series, which is a vast improvement on the Brangelina movie of yesteryear. The new show also has plenty of spy-drama action but skillfully peppers in irresistible guest stars for a mission-of-the-week-type format while also balancing how these two attractive spies end up in an arranged marriage and start falling for each other.

Ultimately, this series also turns the movie’s idea of romance on its head, and Donald Glover is subverting expectations again, although this series is a breezy watch and not overly cerebral. The guest stars — including Paul Dano, Ron Perlman, Michaela Coel, and Sarah Paulson — are a blast as well, and there’s a superb fart scene that will hopefully launch some conversations about that inevitable time in every close relationship.