What’s on 2nite: She’s Doin’ It Wrong

#What's On Tonight
08.24.10 8 years ago 15 Comments

Minute to Win It (NBC) — This is Day 2 of a three-night “Girls of Summer” event. Last night’s theme was “Last Beauty Standing” featuring Miss Universe contestants, tonight is “East vs. West” (American coasts, not Asians versus round-eyes), and tomorrow night is a sister-themed episode.

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus (ESPN) — A look at Michael Jordan’s minor-league baseball career. Way to screw up the NBA eight-peat with that looping swing, jerk. I choose to believe he was secretly suspended for gambling by David Stern because no other explanation else makes any sense.

If God Is Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise (HBO) — Part 2 of Spike Lee’s documentary follow-up to When the Levees Broke. Spoiler alert: the creek rises.

HawthoRNe (TNT) — Season finale. I caught 12 seconds of this show, and Marc Anthony was in it. Marc Anthony should never play any role except someone about to die of tuberculosis.

Made: the Movie (MTV) — This documentary series was one of the few marginally interesting, not-insulting shows that aired on MTV during its reality-obsessed nadir. So of course MTV fictionalized it and made it into a movie. WILL THE UNPOPULAR GIRL MAKE THE CHEERLEADING SQUAD? I sincerely hope someone got fired for that.

