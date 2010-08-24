What’s on 2nite: She’s Doin’ It Wrong

Minute to Win It (NBC) — This is Day 2 of a three-night “Girls of Summer” event. Last night’s theme was “Last Beauty Standing” featuring Miss Universe contestants, tonight is “East vs. West” (American coasts, not Asians versus round-eyes), and tomorrow night is a sister-themed episode.
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus (ESPN) — A look at Michael Jordan’s minor-league baseball career. Way to screw up the NBA eight-peat with that looping swing, jerk. I choose to believe he was secretly suspended for gambling by David Stern because no other explanation else makes any sense.
If God Is Willing and the Creek Don’t Rise (HBO) — Part 2 of Spike Lee’s documentary follow-up to When the Levees Broke. Spoiler alert: the creek rises.
HawthoRNe (TNT) — Season finale. I caught 12 seconds of this show, and Marc Anthony was in it. Marc Anthony should never play any role except someone about to die of tuberculosis.
Made: the Movie (MTV) — This documentary series was one of the few marginally interesting, not-insulting shows that aired on MTV during its reality-obsessed nadir. So of course MTV fictionalized it and made it into a movie. WILL THE UNPOPULAR GIRL MAKE THE CHEERLEADING SQUAD? I sincerely hope someone got fired for that.
For a second, I thought that that was Briana Banks. But she would have been deep-throating that light bulb.
Jaden Smith guest stars tonight on Hawthorne as a life-threatening polyp on Ralph Macchio’s colon.
lies all lies!!!!
Seriously, that’s like Eggs 101.
I wish Jordan had been around, the Rockets still would have won those 2 championships.
Oski no fucking way
I’m pretty sure Hakeem had Jordan’s dad killed so he could get some rings of his own
a thread involving hakeem and archer? yes please!
DANGER ZONE
No seriously DANGER ZONE
Man, poaching an egg is effing hard.
Ummmmmmmm check out da tittyz!
Wait…there’s an egg in the picture?
“your prostitue said she cant go to the hospital because she is quote tripping balls”
dammmit *prostitute, well you know what I ment.