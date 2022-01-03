9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 8:00pm) — God bless this franchise for keeping things chaotic and absurd, long after the flaming burrito that started it all. Since that time, the Austin setting has seen a volcano and a dominatrix-centered storyline. On, and there’s been roller-derby and military-tank madness, but in the midst of it all, handsome Rob Lowe is keeping things handsome while carrying the weight of the 126 on his still-sculpted shoulders.

Kenan (NBC, 8:00pm) — Kenan Thompson’s long overdue turn as a leading man heads into second-season territory. He’s getting into dating apps (ugh) and that minefield is (naturally) seeping into other areas of his life.

Ordinary Joe (NBC, 10:00pm) — James Wolk’s still playing three Joes, including a cop and a nurse and a rock star. In this week’s episode, Cop Joe deals with harsh truths while Music Joe finds himself questioning a lot of what he thought he knew.

Profile (HBO, 8:00pm) — Journey into a real-life horror as an investigative journalist unearths a scheme that recruits young women (from Europe) into the clutches of ISIS.

Insecure: The End (HBO Max) — Issa Rae’s brainchild and longtime block party came to an end with Sunday night’s series finale. This documentary-style wrap-up takes an intimate look back at the award-winning comedy’s process and cultural impact. Expect plenty of interviews from star and executive producer Rae as well as Jay Ellis, Yvonne Orji, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Wade Allain-Marcus, Kendrick Sampson, and Christina Elmore.