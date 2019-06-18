Comedy Central

Alternatino With Arturo Castro (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Broad City alum Arturo Castro premieres his new sketch comedy series tonight. The show is a riot of skits all aimed at giving an honest, hilarious portrait of what it means to be Latinx today, so expect stories about white girls obsessed with his Latin heritage and Guatemalan tourism tricks.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Season four premieres with the Parkers launching a global man-hunt for their runaway daughter, Delilah.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Golden Buzzer is still in play for two more lucky acts to go directly to the live shows as more acts compete for America’s vote.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Season two kicks off with Callie being asked to make a tough decision when Jamal Thompson’s case is decided and Marianna facing an unexpected situation after jumping into a new relationship.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9:00 p.m.) — Still reeling from her cancer diagnosis, Smurf decides to focus her efforts on exerting control over the Cody boys instead of dealing with her health crisis. Her increased involvement in their latest heist pushes J to set his own plan to lead the family into motion while Pope becomes more enamored with a former addict named Angela.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Clarke must confront her past if she hopes to wrestle control of her mind and body back from Josephine, who proves to be a worthy adversary. Meanwhile, Bellamy and the group weigh their choices for survival in Sanctum.

Blood & Treasure (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Danny and Lexi follow a clue to the mountains of Spain in search of a lost train car that may have been carrying the sarcophagus of Cleopatra when it disappeared.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Drunk History returns with a special “Believe It or Not” themed episode about a man piloting a balloon-suspended lawn chair, Phineas Gage surviving an iron rod to the brain, and the Greenbrier Ghost’s testimony being used in court.

Pose (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Elektra makes a bold decision that shocks the ballroom community while Blanca launches a new business venture in the hopes of setting a good example for her children.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Jonas Brothers come onboard to hear the songwriters’ pitches for their next hit single.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Joel McHale, Betty Gilpin, Santana

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Willie Nelson, Adam Devine

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Matthews, Jessie Buckley

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Eva Longoria, Jacki Weaver, Michael Torpey, Jessica Burdeaux

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Lily James, Millie Bobby Brown, Little Mix

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tom Perez