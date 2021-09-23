Doom Patrol: Season 3 (HBO Max series) — DC’s struggling misfit superheroes are back for another round of being portrayed by an incredible cast. Brendan Fraser has received plenty of raves for his fury-filled Cliff Steele/Robotman, but don’t count out the rest of the crew. There’s Matt Bomer as the bandage-wrapped Negative Man and repeat appearances from Danny the Street, but the real kudos should go to Diana Guerrero (Orange is the New Black) as Crazy Jane, which is actually a role that requires Diane to play dozens of incarnations, including a very timely take on a Karen. This season, these lost souls are all starting to come to grips with their place in the group (a support group of sorts) and their own identities, but then the sh*t hits the fan with a time machine. Cue a catastrophic crossroads. Man, I’m excited to hear and see Fraser freak out again.

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, 10:00pm) — A decade after Chris Meloni’s SVU departure, his return to the Dick Wolf-created universe is everything that fans hoped it would be. Elliot Stabler got mercilessly dragged as the spinoff dismantled those good-ol’-boy tendencies that won’t (and can’t) fly with cops on TV anymore. Season 2 will definitely bring back Dylan McDermott, who’s been portraying the greatest Law & Order villain of the franchise. Let’s hope the evil octopus make a return as well while mafia-brat, Bond-baddie-esque Wheatley continues to antagonize Stabler, who’s googly-eyes for Olivia Benson keep reaching new heights. It’s gonna be awful if they actually do it, right? I can’t wait, but in the season premiere, Stabler’s infiltrating a non-Wheatley crime family that’s deep into the cocaine trade.

Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 8:00pm) — Season 23 (!) begins with a double dose of episodes. First up, Olivia’s questioning her loyalty to Garland in light of digging into a sex-for-housing scheme. A congressman is soon identified as a suspect, and in the second episode, Fin and Tamin head down a dangerous offshoot while tracking down a missing witness, and Benson and Garland are feeling the pressure for a conviction.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX, 10:00 & 10:30pm) — Well, well, well. Guillermo turned out to be a vampire killer, which sure as heck came as a surprise to Nandor, Nadja, and Laszlo, and Colin. The four Staten Island roommates must figure out how to handle this conundrum, along with tackling the other challenges of this season. Those include dealing with wellness cults and gym culture, along with gargoyles, werewolves who play kickball, casinos, and more. In addition, the vamps also receive a higher level of powers while Nandor experiences an eternal-life crisis, which forces him to examine whether he should be a bachelor for eternity or embrace love. This week, vampire and human-type justice are both served.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Michael Strahan, Justin Wilman, The Killers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Anderson Cooper, John Mayer

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Ike Barinholtz, Jenny Slate, Ande

Ahir Shah: Dots (HBO Max film) — The double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee stars in his first stand-up special that covers a wide range of subjects, including Hinduism, smoking, and the terrifying prospect of bringing children into this world.