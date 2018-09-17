What’s On Tonight: The 70th Primetime Emmys Take Over TV

Getty Image

70th Primetime Emmy Awards (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, this annual celebration will pay tribute to the best in television with glitz, glamor, and acceptance speeches galore. Follow along with our ongoing Emmys coverage as the night continues. Game of Thrones, The Americans, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Donald Glover should all fare well, but if you’re not into awards shows, here’s what else happens tonight…

Castaways (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Terry gets down with his own isolation and takes advantage of the abandoned resources from the Castaways who have moved onto other territory.

Inside the Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Could this be counterprogramming at its finest? This two-hour special will present snippets curated from over 100 hours of footage from Spahn’s Ranch, where the Manson cult lived during their final days.

Salvation (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Grace frets over how to spend her final days while one final mystery promises the key to save the world.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Holmes and Watson find their partnership threatened by their most challenging murder investigation ever.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) – A new visitor brings troubling news while Lodge members mourn one of their own.

Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – “Something Stupid,” the title of this episode, may answer the question of these characters look sad. Officially, expect Jimmy to expand his business while looking to Kim for help. Meanwhile, Mike faces a setback while Gus gets hands-on with Hector’s medical care.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sarah Silverman, Dave Matthews Band (rerun)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Reese Witherspoon, Lenny Kravitz

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jessica Biel, W. Kamau Bell, Elle King (rerun)

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Julianne Moore, Sturgill Simpson, Khaled Hosseini, Sean Kinney

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Matt Smith, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande (rerun)