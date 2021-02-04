What’s On Tonight: ‘Haute Dog’ Is Back, Baby

Haute Dog: Season 1C (HBO Max series) — Admit it, you want to watch dogs being styled by competitive groomers and then watch those dogs strut their stuff, right? In this series, those groomers go head-to-tail for “Best in Show” and $10,000 prize, all while transforming K-9s into K-10s. With this batch of episodes, we’ll see a disco dog and a fairy-tale theme, and of course, we could use some safari and superhero dogs. This show is sure to take your mind off everything stressful because no one can hate on dazzling “trans-fur-mations,” right? Woof.

Here are the rest of tonight’s programming highlights:

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Wade attempts to teach Grace to drive, and that will naturally bring some stress. Meanwhile, Delia and Forrest pick up tennis and get far too competitive.

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The U.S.S. Discovery crew is struggling to cope with Georgiou’s hostile tactics while she aims to put an end to the Klingon war.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Tiffany Haddish, H.E.R.

Jimmy Kimmel LIve — Jamie Dornan, Robin Roberts, Musical Guest Pentatonix

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Mike Myers, Dana Carvey, Camila Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Michael Kiwanuka

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Michelle Pfeiffer, Joe Gatto, James Murray, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, Matt Cameron

In case you missed this recent awesomeness:

So Much Stand-Up Comedy (Peacock) — NBCU’s streaming service is coming in hot with bold moves in their library (The Office, Modern Family) and becoming the exclusive streaming home of WWE, but they’re also claiming territory in the comedy arena while keeping The Amber Ruffin Show going strong in the late-night circuit. Here’s a list of all the classic and newer stand-up specials that Peacock is streaming as of today.

Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty (2017)

Brody Stevens: Live From the Main Room (2018)

Brother Sam: A Tribute to Sam Kinison (2005)

Cameron Esposito: Marriage Material (2016)

Colin Quinn: Unconstitutional (2015)

D.L. Hughley: Clear (2014)

D.L. Hughley: Reset (2012)

Darrell Hammond: Mayhem Explained (2018)

David Cross: Oh, Come On (2019)

Eddie Griffin: You Can Tell ‘Em I Said It (2011)

Finesse Mitchell: The Spirit Told Me to Tell You (2018)

Harland Williams: A Force of Nature (2011)

Henry Rollins: Keep Talking, Pal (2018)

Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over (2019)

Iliza Shlesinger: War Paint (2013)

Janeane Garofalo: If I May (2016)

Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk (2014)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)

Jermaine Fowler: Give ‘Em Hell, Kid (2015)

Jimmie JJ Walker & Mike Winslow: We are Still Here (2018)

Joel McHale: Live From Pyongyang (2019)

Joe Coco Diaz: Sociably Unacceptable (2016)

Kathleen Madigan: Madigan Again (2015)

Kevin Hart Presents – Keith Robinson: Back of the Bus Funny (2014)

Kevin Hart Presents – Lil Rel Howery: Relevant (2015)

Kevin Hart Presents – Plastic Cup Boyz (2014)

Kevin Nealon: Whelmed…But Not Overly (2012)

Kevin Smith: Silent, But Deadly (Extended Edition) (2018)

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated (2020)

Lavell Crawford: Home for the Holidays (2017)

Louie Anderson: Big Baby Boomer (2012)

Marc Maron: Thinky Pain (2013)

Margaret Cho: Psycho (2015)

Maria Bamford: Weakness Is the Brand (2020)

Michael Ian Black: Very Famous (2011)

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013)

Sam Kinison: Family Entertainment Hour (1991)

Sasheer Zamata: Pizza Mind (2017)

Sinbad: Make Me Wanna Holla (2014)

Sinbad: Where U Been? (2010)

Tim Allen: Men Are Pigs (1990)

Tom Arnold: Past & Present Imperfectly (2018)

Tom Segura: Completely Normal (2014)

Whitney Cummings: Money Shot (2010)

It’s Showtime at the Apollo