Running Wild With Bear Grylls: (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Americans star Keri Russell heads to the Canary Islands with Bear Grylls, where they dine on crickets and, later, undigested seeds from within a pigeon’s carcass found at the bottom of a mysterious canyon.

Lucifer: (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — In the Season 3 finale (actually, it’s now the series finale, and it might be a cliff hanger to boot), Chloe and Lucifer dig further to find and capture the killer.

Supergirl: (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Supergirl must join forces with Alex to keep Ruby safe from Reign. Meanwhile Sam’s mother gives Supergirl and J’onn advice on how to thwart Reign.

Elementary: (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Holmes and Watson investigate the death of a victim who died while reenacting a Revolutionary War battle, which takes them into the realm of rare antiquities.

iZombie: (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Live agrees to eat a germaphobe brain during flu season in the spirit of research while Major finally figures out a big secret.

The Crossing: (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Craig relents on allowing some refugees to enter the town amid rising tensions, which makes Jude suspicious. In the meantime, Hannah starts opening up to Marshall.

The Resident: (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — The Season finale sees Nic make a desperate final attempt to save Nic from Lane’s intent to sabotage.

The Terror: (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — The men realize that their desperation to survive had led them to both noble and horrifying pursuits.

The Voice: (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The semi-finalists shall heat up the competition on teams led by Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Katy Perry.

Dancing With The Stars: (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonya Harding and Adam Rippon are still holding their own as the competition gets under full swing.

Superior Donuts: (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The Season 2 finale arrives with an armed robbery at the donut shop, which leads the characters to question their future plans.

Man With A Plan: (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam’s boss gets set up on a date, all with the goal of her allowing Adam to keep working on the mini-mall.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Donald Glover, Molly Gordon, Angelique Kidjo

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Nathan Lane, Yara Shahidi, Kygo & Miguel

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Anthony Anderson, Glenda Jackson, Michael Pollan

Conan: Jamie Dornan, Jenna Fischer, Jena Friedman