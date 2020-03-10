What’s On Tonight: Marc Maron’s ‘End Times Fun’ Comedy Special Arrives On Netflix

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix special, Tuesday) — The long-time standup comic, GLOW star, and prolific podcaster unleashes his latest comedy special for the streaming giant. Expect Maron’s thoughts on cell phones, vaccinations, and Tumeric. Oh, and he’s definitely talking about his ongoing beef with Marvel movie fans.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Wally tells Barry that something might be wrong with the speed force. Also, Cisco is back, and Kid Flash has a newly Zen attitude.

D.C.’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Charlie and Constantine attempt to work together, Rory’s upset about bad book reviews, and an Encore ruins Ray’s date night with Nora.

The Resident (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — When a newborn patient isn’t healthy enough for surgery, the ever-complicated situation could grow dire for a renowned pediatric surgeon.

Empire (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Three sons compete to become a hip-hop mogul’s successor, and the ex-wife’s hoping to reclaim what is hers.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A patient’s past encounter presents a legal threat for Max, Bloom, and Reynolds. Meanwhile Kapoor’s hung up on superstitions, and Iggy’s battling with middle school teaching policies.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Emily Blunt, Christina Aguilera

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Charles Barkley, Peter Sarsgaard.

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, Chrli D’Amelio, 070 Shake

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Cillian Murphy, David Simons, Steve Ferrone

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, Niall Horan

A Little Later With Lilly Singh: Chrissy Metz, Marlena Rodriguez