FX

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off scored some damn fine ratings for a cable show last week, but can the club keep making progress? Tonight, FX’s Mayans tangle with fallout after a foreboding scorpion indicates trouble on multiple fronts, and cartel worlds collide.

The Purge (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – While some have fittingly obsessed over what they’d do in a real-life Purge, this USA Network show has launched with some promise, and Tuesday’s episode sees characters struggling with the morality of this annual “celebration.”

Here’s the rest of tonight’s notable fresh programming:

The Green Mile (SyFy, 7:00 p.m.) — Prison guards realize death row inmate John Coffey’s supernatural healing powers after discovering he doesn’t seem like the typically cold murderer.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – A semi-final round heats up the competition of this seemingly everlasting reality series.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Although one woman is ready to be engaged, her partner isn’t as eager to take the jump. Will his feelings catch up?

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Jamie Foxx is still doing this thing, and no one knows why. Can we send in an intervention crew?

The Outpost (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Forbidden territory within the Book of Names tempts Talon, Janzo and Garret while an army arrives at Outpost gates.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – “Hunt Day” is officially declared with survivors engaging in a battle royale … to the death, supposedly.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Keegan-Michael Key, Dave Salmoni

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Matthew McConaughey, Norm Macdonald, Future

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Michael Rapaport

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Anna Kendrick, Natasha Rothwell

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Why Don’t We

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Mitski