What's on Tonight: Skeet on LOLA

Law & Order: Los Angeles (NBC) — Series premiere. Skeet Ulrich stars as former Marine Rex Winters, which has to be the noir-est name of the 21st century. Also, the nickname for the show reminds me of Nabokov: “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock. She was LOLA on television. She was Dolly at school. She was Dolores on the dotted line. But in my arms she was always Lolita.”
Modern Family (ABC) — Last year, gay activists bitched that Mitchell and Cameron never kissed. Tonight, they finally do. So that’s cool.
Terriers (FX) — I wasn’t really hooked after the first episode, but this show has started to grow on me. Last week’s episode was quietly outstanding.
Survivor (CBS) — I haven’t been watching this season (or any of the previous 19 seasons), but I hear that this episode involves Jimmy Johnson communicating with howler monkeys, a skill he learned while coaching the Cowboys.
The Whole Truth (ABC) — This courtroom drama didn’t do a whole lot better than “Lone Star” last week — expect it to join the fall scrap heap before long.
Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) — Season finale. In case you missed it, Daniel Tosh made the Internet’s most perfect video:
Is any one else watching Terriers? (Also on tonight.) I’ve actually been enjoying it. The Britt character makes me laugh out loud at least once an episode.
Uff, as a former Marine yourself, does it bother you that a homo like Skeet is playing a Marine?
Love you Daniel!
@smello: Yes, I have. Going to update the post now.
I love “Terriers” too. Unfortunately, it looks like it may have a shorter shelf life than this shelf I bought. (*destroys shelf*)
@smello: Same here, Terriers has been really cool. I like the intro song also. Dude, I need to think of a “Law and Order” type show…hmmm, ripped from the headlines or made of the most sensationalistic crap out there…I think I’ve got the basis of every show from here to eternity…agreed Skeet Ulrich is a total homo, they need to stop putting turds like him on TV or in the movies, except those straight to DVD ripoffs. BOOOO, BOOOO!
I wanted to watch “Terriers” when I thought it was about actual Terriers rising up and taking over the world. At least that’s the gist the commercials gave me. Then that guy from Grounded for Life showed up and I felt tricked. THEN FX picked up Two and a Half Men. Then I drank.
I think Terriers is the second best new show this year after Boardwalk Empire. But everyone knew Boardwalk Empire would be face-meltingly awesome, while Terriers has been a pleasant surprise. It just goes to show you that a formulaic p.i./cop show can be made watchable if its well acted and has decent writing.
Greg Giraldo died?
I actually really liked The Whole Truth. But I also loved Raising the Bar, which most people seemed uninterested in. I’m a sucker for these kinds of shows.
Terriers lost the battle for space on my DVR to TUF10 and a bunch of crap my wife likes to watch.
So Greg Giraldo’s dead and somehow I first hear it through RyanBeingManny’s question. Stand up’s not really TV (here) or film (filmdrunk) or celebrity “news” (WWTDD; “famous titties news?”) but perhaps someone could cover them (well, continue keeping up with Louis CK anyway… and Dane Cook, if someone manages to hit him with a car or anything heavy, really).
Does anyone else think the guy on the left of the LOLA looks like Tom Hardy’s portrayal of Charlie Bronson?
that vid needs more topless Kay Perry with a functioning ball gag.
@ Confused.
Ask and ye shall receive!
[filmdrunk.uproxx.com]
I’m confused. Does Skeet Ulrich purposely try to play his roles “understated”, or is he just comatose?
Really been enjoying Terriers. Always liked Donal Logue. The guy from True Blood is great is Brit. Each episode is a little better than the last. I’m quickly reaching a point where I only watch shows on FX.
Seriously, how does Ulrich get work? His name is Skeet! It’s like he’s blowing a metaphorical load in the eye of whatever show he’s working on. I feel like the only guy in the room hallucinating a Pink Elephant.