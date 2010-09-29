What's on Tonight: Skeet on LOLA

Law & Order: Los Angeles (NBC) — Series premiere. Skeet Ulrich stars as former Marine Rex Winters, which has to be the noir-est name of the 21st century. Also, the nickname for the show reminds me of Nabokov: “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock. She was LOLA on television. She was Dolly at school. She was Dolores on the dotted line. But in my arms she was always Lolita.”

Modern Family (ABC) — Last year, gay activists bitched that Mitchell and Cameron never kissed. Tonight, they finally do. So that’s cool.

Terriers (FX) — I wasn’t really hooked after the first episode, but this show has started to grow on me. Last week’s episode was quietly outstanding.

Survivor (CBS) — I haven’t been watching this season (or any of the previous 19 seasons), but I hear that this episode involves Jimmy Johnson communicating with howler monkeys, a skill he learned while coaching the Cowboys.

The Whole Truth (ABC) — This courtroom drama didn’t do a whole lot better than “Lone Star” last week — expect it to join the fall scrap heap before long.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central) — Season finale. In case you missed it, Daniel Tosh made the Internet’s most perfect video: