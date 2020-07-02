If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

Warrior Nun (Netflix series, Thursday) — This manga-comic-book adaptation does indeed contain warrior-ing and nunn-ing, but it’s much more than that, including a superhero origin story, a coming-of-age tale, and an often-schlocky creation that arrives with certain expectations from the title itself. The action might take a few breaks, but when it’s on, expect some serious butt kicking of demons.

The Whistlers (42 Km Film on Hulu, Thursday) — Romanian New Wave director Corneliu Porumboiu’s 2019 festival-circuit film has a heist for you. The story involves a Romanian cop. who just happens to be a whistleblower, learning a coded whistling language (for real) to help mobsters escape from prison and steal millions of euros.

Thiago Ventura: POKAS (Netflix special, Thursday) — Another stand-up comedy special’s here to bridge the gap between the streaming giant’s regular Tuesday comedy infusions. Thiago Ventura will tell anecdotes about growing up in a poor Brazilian community while digging into social issues and taking a clear stance of actions mattering much more than words.

Say I Do (Netflix series, Wednesday) — Just what we need, another reality romance show, right? This one revolves around couples who have always planned on getting married but just never got around to tying that knot. Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent, Fashion Designer Thai Nguyen, and Chef Gabriele Bertaccini are all about creating dream weddings, and hopefully, we’ll see some Bride- and Groom-zillas.

Burden Of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — An unreliable whistleblower could blow the whole deal for Joanna and Billy, while Lena’s going to extreme lengths on another case.

In The Dark (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nia’s shipment is missing, and it’s almost go-time, so the crew must come together in crisis mode. However, Dean’s lurking about with his own plan for the tardy and misplaced stash.

Blindspot (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — This crazy tattoo show’s somehow still around, and the team’s scrambling to beat Madeline and Ivy to the bunker, but Madeline’s got a line to the inside.

Cake (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Two Aussie brothers experience love, life, and humanity while leading a dangerous mission against man’s eldest enemy.