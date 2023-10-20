At a certain point on Wheel of Fortune, the nerves have got to hit you and you might really blank on a name or topic. It’s not for us normal people (the viewers) to judge, but it does happen much too often. So, it’s unfortunate that former NFL running back Rashad Jennings seemed to have gotten a little too frazzled when answering what should have been a pretty easy puzzle. It’s pretty rare for a “Q” to be guessed, anyway!!!!! It really is the second least frequently used letter in the English language, so just…think about that before you proceed.

During the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune competition, Jennings played against fellow former NFL players Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen, but he couldn’t solve one of the almost-finished puzzles.

The phrase “DRIVING TO RENO WITH _UENTIN TARANTINO” was on the board, and at this point, if you have even just a minuscule amount of knowledge of movies, feet, and/or topical Halloween costumes, then you should know the answer is Q for Quentin Tarantino. But Jennings had a different answer and guessed the letter P for…Puentin. That wasn’t correct and suddenly Pat Sajak is remembering why he is retiring.

Former NFL RB Rashad Jennings might have made the worst Wheel Of Fortune guess ever 😅

pic.twitter.com/F1Jq5rKdx1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 19, 2023

Jennings wasn’t that bummed–after all, he was on the Giants for long enough that he was used to losing. He’ll be fine with some mild bullying that he has since received online. There’s been quite a bit:

Football players are terrible at Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/4e4UH3CQvm — Brother Bri (@thebrotherbri) October 19, 2023

i'm telling u football players who play in college or beyond are all NPCs https://t.co/sFBm81Ywyf — heru ひ (@yslheru) October 19, 2023

Probably the worst decision associated with a Giants running back since the 2018 awf-season https://t.co/fF5O8giiYq — Will (@twentee7) October 19, 2023

Dog his face after the guess lmfao https://t.co/KdzR9RFu1o pic.twitter.com/LuBZRscQbJ — Tyrone (@calllll_em) October 19, 2023

Jared Allen, Marcellus Wiley and Rashad Jennings were on the Wheel of Fortune last night. This is embarrassing 😄pic.twitter.com/d1LpJqTPlQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 19, 2023

Tarantino on the other hand probably does not care, as he’s busy talking about making his allegedly final movie. Then when he’s retired, maybe he can go on Wheel and guess some sports puzzles. It will be a real full-circle moment.

(Via Decider)