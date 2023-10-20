Wheel Of Fortune
ABC
TV

‘Puentin Tarantino’: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Fans Are Losing It After A Former NFL Player’s Historically Awful Guess

At a certain point on Wheel of Fortune, the nerves have got to hit you and you might really blank on a name or topic. It’s not for us normal people (the viewers) to judge, but it does happen much too often. So, it’s unfortunate that former NFL running back Rashad Jennings seemed to have gotten a little too frazzled when answering what should have been a pretty easy puzzle. It’s pretty rare for a “Q” to be guessed, anyway!!!!! It really is the second least frequently used letter in the English language, so just…think about that before you proceed.

During the Celebrity Wheel of Fortune competition, Jennings played against fellow former NFL players Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen, but he couldn’t solve one of the almost-finished puzzles.

The phrase “DRIVING TO RENO WITH _UENTIN TARANTINO” was on the board, and at this point, if you have even just a minuscule amount of knowledge of movies, feet, and/or topical Halloween costumes, then you should know the answer is Q for Quentin Tarantino. But Jennings had a different answer and guessed the letter P for…Puentin. That wasn’t correct and suddenly Pat Sajak is remembering why he is retiring.

Jennings wasn’t that bummed–after all, he was on the Giants for long enough that he was used to losing. He’ll be fine with some mild bullying that he has since received online. There’s been quite a bit:

Tarantino on the other hand probably does not care, as he’s busy talking about making his allegedly final movie. Then when he’s retired, maybe he can go on Wheel and guess some sports puzzles. It will be a real full-circle moment.

(Via Decider)

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×