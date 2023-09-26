The new season of Wheel of Fortune already has a blunder for the ages. During Monday night’s episode, iconic and outgoing host Pat Sajak had to inform a contestant that they just missed a puzzle letter with their brutally incorrect answer. It was pretty rough

After Vanna White turned over all but one of the letters, the board read, “DINING IN THE DINING _ AR” for the category “What Are You Doing?” That category name would prove to be wildly prescient as contestant Jessica Washington went for the solve and whiffed it.

According to TV Insider, Washington guessed, “Dining in the dining jar,” which was obviously not correct as the next contestant went right for the “C” and nailed the correct answer, “Dining in the dining car.”

Over on social media, Wheel Watchers couldn’t believe what they just saw. The shocked reactions and jokes started flying after watching Jackson miss such an easy clue. Although, at least one Wheel of Fortune fan came to Jackson’s aid.

“To be fair, I’m pretty sure the last time anyone dined in the dining car was 1954,” Flannery O’Gooner tweeted.

You can see more reactions below:

New season of Wheel of Fortune but still some unfathomable responses. When have you ever heard the term “dining in the dining jar” before tonight? An epic of epic fails. pic.twitter.com/Bxwuef9Eq7 — Joey D (@OldSchool_JoeyD) September 25, 2023

Imagine saying “Dining in the dining Jar” on national TV 🫨#wheeloffortune — ATL ⚽️ MOM (@Shanassty) September 25, 2023

Hand caught in the Dining Jar #WheelofFortune — Patrick Gilkerson (@PrestigiousPG) September 25, 2023

“Dining in the dining jar” sent my jaw to the floor… I was rooting for you Jessica! 😭 @WheelofFortune — Quint Long (@LongQuint) September 25, 2023

Please!!! Do not approach me, or otherwise bother me while I am dining in the dining jar #WheelofFortune #DiningJar with my shirt inside out, apparently — James Clark (@nmbr88) September 25, 2023

With only one letter left in the puzzle, Jackson’s blunder seemingly tops a missed guess back in March where a contestant failed to win a million dollars and a European vacation when the board read, “A ROARING FIRE IN THE FIRE _ _ A _ E.”

(Via TV Insider)