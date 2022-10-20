Wheel of Fortune is a game show where contestants can win fabulous cash and prizes and live in constant fear of making a mistake big enough to go viral on social media. It’s a hard game! Played under intense pressure and filmed under bright lights (and lasers) that can disorient even the most puzzle-savvy contestants.

Which is why you have to feel for Ashwin, a contestant who made it all the way to the bonus round, only to get roasted by Pat Sajak for missing a puzzle YouTube commenters have subsequently called “easy.” You can see the final puzzle play out here, but here’s what Ashwin was looking at after giving his letters a try with a puzzle in the Person category.

Not exactly a slam dunk, but it’s doable if you know the last word. Which he does! He just can’t get the first one down within the 10 seconds.

“Mechanical expert, principal expert, whimsical expert,” Ashwin says before time, unfortunately runs out. It’s then revealed that he missed out on a car, but not before Sajak gets in a biting line at his expense.

“Well you certainly disappointed your financial expert,” Sajak says, getting a laugh out of the audience and the contestant alike. While some thought the line was a bit brutal, which Sajak is known for being at times, Ashwin seemed to take it in stride.

It’s important to note that he had already won more than $22,000 in prizes, so not a bad day at the office to say the least. But it’s not great when Sajak gets to land a joke at your expense when you’re recovering from an unfortunate 10 seconds of drawing a blank.

[h/t Yahoo!]