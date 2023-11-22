When Do The ‘Law & Order’ Shows Come Back?

In the year 2023, the Dick Wolf universe is stronger than ever, thanks to the power of Mariska Hargitay. The franchise currently has multiple titles on air, with more in the works, and as long as weird real-life crimes are being committed, there will be ample storylines for years to come. So where do you start?!
The upcoming seasons of Law and Order and its various other shows will head back to your TV in early 2024. In addition to the Law & Order titles, Wolf’s other shows of the Chicago variety– Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD— are also getting new episodes, if you’re more of a Midwest type of person. Here’s what you need to know.
When Does ‘Law & Order’ Season 23 Come Out?
The 23rd season of Law & Order will return for another round of crimes on January 18th at 8 pm on NBC. After first being canceled in 2010, the series was revitalized in 2022, bringing real cases “ripped from the headlines” and pasted over some beautiful actors’ faces. The cast consists of Mehcad Brooks, Hugh Dancy, and OG star Sam Waterston.
When Does ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 25 Come Out?
The fun doesn’t stop there! The very special 25th season of Law & Order: SVU will air on Thursday, January 18th, right after the flagship show returns. The series brings back fan-favorite stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T as they continue to assist in solving crimes across New York City.
When Does ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Season 4 Come Out?
Would you look at that, the fourth season of the newbie on the block Law & Order: Organized Crime will head to the small screen on the same day: January 18th. Organized Crime will air after its long-running older siblings. Christopher Meloni returns as Elliot Stabler, the jacked detective who takes crime into his own very muscular hands. TV is back, baby!