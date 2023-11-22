When Do The ‘Law & Order’ Shows Come Back?

In the year 2023, the Dick Wolf universe is stronger than ever, thanks to the power of Mariska Hargitay. The franchise currently has multiple titles on air, with more in the works, and as long as weird real-life crimes are being committed, there will be ample storylines for years to come. So where do you start?!

The upcoming seasons of Law and Order and its various other shows will head back to your TV in early 2024. In addition to the Law & Order titles, Wolf’s other shows of the Chicago variety– Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD— are also getting new episodes, if you’re more of a Midwest type of person. Here’s what you need to know.