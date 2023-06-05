Now that all of the crimes have been solved in New York, it’s only natural for Dick Wolf to want to expand the Law & Order empire to other places. But why bring that said order to American cities like Boston or Philadelphia when you can go to a place rich with moose and low-stakes hockey crimes?

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is officially in the works up north, per The Hollywood Reporter. The debut 10-episode season will follow an elite clan of detectives who investigate high-profile crimes, much like its New York counterpart. Hopefully, Law & Order Toronto will bring in some great crimes inspired by real-life events, like a python assault and the great Maple Syrup Heist. You know, Canadian things!

The series will come from Amy Cameron, a frequent NBC collaborator who also worked on Pretty Hard Cases. Cameron said, “We are thrilled to be working with Lark Productions and Citytv to bring this series to life. We cannot wait to showcase our amazing city in the Law & Order franchise.”

Some potential storylines could include a mob boss trying to run his empire from the tippy top of the CN tower only to suffer from vertigo, a messy murder at the Hockey Hall of Fame that id disguised as just another hockey game, or Degrassi Community School finally being investigated for the various shenanigans that have been going on there for so long. Drake might be available to testify.

