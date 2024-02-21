School is finally back in session after a brief semester off. Season three of Abbott Elementary started up this month and the gang wasted no time getting right into it.

At the end of season two, it was revealed that Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) decided to remain friends instead of pursuing a relationship, though this has seriously impacted their dynamic.

At the start of this season, Janine is working at the school district, which she hopes will bring real change. This shows a new side of Janine, which Brunson was excited about. “Her hair is different. She’s dressing different. We see immediately what kind of growth has happened for her in the past five months,” Brunson recently told Variety, adding that fans haven’t guessed where the season is going yet. “From what I’ve seen online or from people I’ve talked to, they have no idea. They’re not guessing what happens. And for people who have seen it already, there’s alarm on their faces.”

Get ready to be alarmed! Abbott Elementary season 3, episode 3 airs on Wednesday, February 21 9:00 p.m. EST on ABC. Just like previous episodes, it will be available on Hulu the following day.

Thankfully for Abbott fans, the series was just rendered for a fourth season, so there will be plenty more to come.