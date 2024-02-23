There hasn’t been much news about HBO’s Harry Potter series since it was first announced last year. But this morning, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO (and public enemy number one among Looney Tunes fans) David Zaslav offered an update on the reboot, which unfortunately involves J.K. Rowling.

“We’ve not been shy about our excitement around Harry Potter. The last film was made more than a dozen years ago. I was in London a few weeks ago with Casey [Bloys, CEO of HBO] and Channing [Dungey, chairperson of Warner Bros Television] and we spent some real time with J.K. and her team,” Zaslav said during a fourth quarter earnings call, according to The Wrap. “Both sides just thrilled to be reigniting this franchise. Our conversations were great, and we couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.”

Zaslav also revealed that the show is expected to premiere in 2026, a year shy of the 30th anniversary of the first book in the series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. “We can’t wait to share a decade of new stories with fans around the world on Max. We’re aiming for a debut in 2026,” he said, adding that every season is expected to cover one book for seven total seasons.

Maybe skip the S.P.E.W. episodes?

(Via The Wrap)