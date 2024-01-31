When Does The New Season Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Come Out?

It was 1999 when the world first saw Larry David — not the guy who co-created Seinfeld, but “Larry David,” the fictional character who’s basically the same guy as the real Larry David. It began with a one-off special, that followed his doppelgänger around in his needlessly chaotic life. By the following year it was a full-blown HBO series. Twenty-four years later Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s coming to an end (probably). But when — to borrow a clumsy phrase from the Fast X promotional campaign — does the end of the road begin?

The answer: Curb Your Enthusiasm’s 12th and final season kicks off on February 4 at 10pm on HBO.

So what kind of antics is Larry up to for his final roundelay? Well, for one thing, he has new, weird glasses, at least in some scenes. Judging from the trailer, at various points he insults: some exec played by Sharlto Copley; a gay couple, one half of whom is played by Dan Levy; a bunch of women who chase his car; Susie Essman’s Susie Green (of course); and his ex-wife Cheryl, played by Cheryl Hines.

Speaking of, hopefully (or not?) the show finished principal photography by the time Hines’ husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., kickstarted his presidential campaign. The real-life David is not thrilled about that guy, who he introduced to his current wife and David’s onscreen ex, and surely things have been awkward between he and Hines ever since. Maybe “Larry David” should come back for one more round, in which he’s appalled “Cheryl” got hitched to a conspiracy theorist so out-there he makes most conspiracy theorists seem sane.

Again, Curb returns on February 4 on HBO at 10pm. You can watch the trailer below.