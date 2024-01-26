Season four of True Detective is about halfway through, though it seemingly hasn’t stopped snowing the entire time, so it seems longer. This season takes us to the perpetual nighttime in Alaska, where Jodie Foster stars as Chief Liz Danvers as she investigates the mysterious circumstances surrounding eight missing men. These types of things never seem to work out.

Even though this season gives off a particular bone-chilling sensation, showrunner Issa Lopez says it’s all on purpose, and the location is even a callback to cult classic horror movies. “First of all, one of the biggest references for it is Carpenter’s The Thing, no doubt,” Lopez told The AV Club. “Tsalal [the research station in Night Country] has undertones, the way we shot it, to Kubrik’s The Overlook and a feel of Nostromo, even, from Alien,” she added. Even though there might not be a supernatural element to it, the cold is creepy enough to make this season terrifying.

Lopez added, “Some of the nights we were at minus 23 degrees Celsius, in conditions that I would never think of being in, but it just informs the story and feeds the feelings and the way you experience the series. A lot of people who have watched it are like, “I felt cold when I was watching it,” and that happened because we were there, because the actors were cold, because the filmmakers were cold. And it needs to happen to really transmit that physical sensation through the screen.”

When Will ‘True Detective’ Season 4, Episode 3 Arrive?

This season, subtitled Night Country, will consist of six episodes airing weekly on HBO. Episode three, which is conveniently titled “Part 3,” will arrive on Sunday, January 28th at 9:00pm EST (for both streaming and cable).

The rest of the season will arrive weekly on Sundays until February 18th. For now, you can catch up with past seasons of True Detective on Max. Stay warm out there.