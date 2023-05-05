When Does ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Part 1 Come To Streaming?

Paramount recently announced that the flagship Yellowstone show (starring Kevin Costner) will end after Season 5 concludes. The season, which was already reported to be Costner’s last rodeo with the franchise, will likely begin shooting its final episodes (Season 5 Part 2) in August with a premiere date sometime in November. From there, though, viewers will want to know where they can catch up on Season 5 Part 1 if they haven’t done so already.

The answer to that question is a complicated one. The various Yellowstone prequels stream immediately on Paramount+, but Peacock is where the main Yellowstone series lands for streaming. And Peacock has yet to announce a date when Season 5 will start to flow under its own subscriptions that begin at $4.99 per month. Hopefully, that will be soon. However, Season 5 Part 1 is currently already available to stream on Philo and Sling TV, so it’s worth looking at their trial/introductory packages if you cannot wait any longer.

Either that, or you can go watch the 1923 and 1883 prequels again on Paramount+. And if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, there are several more Taylor Sheridan shows already available or coming soon on Paramount+. This will eventually include a Yellowstone sequel that may or may not star Matthew McConaughey. Additionally, Tulsa King and Mayor Of Kingstown are pleasing audiences with more to come. Otherwise, hang tight, and Peacock should have some updated streaming news soon.

