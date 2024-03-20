When Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3, Episode 8 Be On Hulu?

Abbott Elementary has been knocking it out of the park with its star-studded season three and it seems like we are only going up from here.

The gang will return for more shenanigans this week before a brief hiatus. Not only will we get to see the familiar Abbott faces, but Keegan-Michael Key will also appear during this week’s episode, titled “Panel.” Here is the official synopsis: “Ava and Gregory are invited to speak on a panel about public schools, while the other teachers must complete CPR training; Janine faces challenges securing district approval for her librarian extension program.”

Episode seven will air on ABC on Wednesday, March 20th. Like past episodes, it will arrive on Hulu around 3 a.m. on Thursday, March 21st.

This isn’t the first, nor will it be the last, crop of guest stars for the show. Creator Quinta Brunson spilled how she was able to get Bradley Cooper on board to appear in the post-Oscars episode. “Once we realized we had the Oscar episode and we had the opportunity to do something flashy, I wanted to do a flashy cold open. So I just kind of went to the roots of Abbott, which are, ‘Who’s from Philly? Who’s associated with the city?’ And Bradley’s a Philly boy, everyone knows him as being a great member of the city,” she explained.

Now all we need is a brief cameo from Kevin Bacon and the Philly experience will really be complete.