When Will ‘All American’ Season 6, Episode 4 Come Out?

(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)

Throughout six seasons of All American, we’ve known Spencer James to be the hero for everyone around him, whether it be his family, friends, girlfriend, or community. For the next episode in season six, Spencer now has to figure things out for himself. The new episode follows the events before, during, and after Spencer’s 21st birthday. It isn’t the smoothest night for the star college football player, and now, hangover and all, Spencer has to put the pieces together and right his many wrongs from the rowdy night.