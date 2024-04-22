(WARNING: Spoilers for the most recent All American episode will be found below.)
Throughout six seasons of All American, we’ve known Spencer James to be the hero for everyone around him, whether it be his family, friends, girlfriend, or community. For the next episode in season six, Spencer now has to figure things out for himself. The new episode follows the events before, during, and after Spencer’s 21st birthday. It isn’t the smoothest night for the star college football player, and now, hangover and all, Spencer has to put the pieces together and right his many wrongs from the rowdy night.
When Will All American Season 6, Episode 4 Come Out?
The fourth episode of All American season three, titled “Black Out,” will arrive on April 22. The Adrian Dukes-written and David McWhirter-directed episode will be available on Monday, 4/22 on the CW TV channel at 8pm EST/PST. The episode will later be available to stream on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT. A synopsis for “Black Out” can be found below:
After celebrating his 21st birthday, Spencer enlists Coop’s help to figure out what happened at his party the night before; Olivia and Jordan reminisce about their childhood with Billy; Asher deals with the fallout of a tough decision he made.
You can also watch the trailer for All American season six, episode four below:
Spencer's 21st was a night to remember… or was it? 😂 🍻
Watch him retrace his steps in the all-new episode of #AllAmerican tomorrow at 8/7c on The CW app: https://t.co/kOQdFE5Zmh@danielezra4real pic.twitter.com/48wg1raixd
— All American (@CWAllAmerican) April 21, 2024
New episodes of ‘All American’ are available on CW TV on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT and on the CW app and website at 3 am ET/12 am PT.