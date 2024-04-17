BMF season three is nearing an end with just three episodes left. The good news is that means the string of episodes will be an exciting and dramatic bunch while the bad news is after these next three, it’ll be a while until new episodes of BMF arrive. Despite that, the show has been renewed for season four so it won’t be the end of the road for BMF (unlike Power Book II: Ghost after its upcoming fourth season). Back to the present though, BMF season three, episode eight is just a few days away and here’s what you need to know about it.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 8 Come Out?

The sixth episode of BMF season three, titled “Code Red,” will arrive on April 19. The episode will be available on Friday, 4/19 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Code Red” can be found below:

Meech returns to Atlanta to learn that the city and his love now belong to Glock; he is determined to take the city from his competitors, yet he learns to do this in a smart manner.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.