Meech and Terry’s expansion goals for the Black Mafia Family have brought them to Miami where the Flenory brothers get to business and have a bit of fun too. That’s what viewers will see in the next episode in season three of BMF . There are just two episodes left in the season, and if you’re familiar with the BMF and Power series, you know that the penultimate and final episodes will be filled with drama and be a thrilling end to the season. So here’s how and when you can watch episode nine.

When Will BMF Season 3, Episode 9 Come Out?

The ninth episode of BMF season three, titled “Death Trap,” will arrive on April 26. The episode will be available on Friday, 4/26 on the STARZ app starting at midnight EST/PST. The episode will later air on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT. A synopsis for “Death Trap” can be found below:

Meech and Terry travel to Miami to meet with a mechanic known as Francois; Glock and the MK’s welcome the Flenory brothers in true Miami fashion; despite the interference, the brothers escape determined to accomplish the American Dream.

New episodes of ‘BMF’ are available on the STARZ app on Fridays at 12 am ET/PT and on the STARZ TV channel at 8 pm ET/PT.